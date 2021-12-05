Agenda: Salem Lakes joint Village board-Plan Commission meeting and committee of the whole Dec. 6, 2021

The Salem Lakes Village board is scheduled to hold a joint meeting with the Plan Commission and a committee of the whole meeting on Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also can be viewed via livestream here.

The agenda item for the joint meeting is:

Discussion of land use district designations and land use map changes proposed in the Village of Salem Lakes Comprehensive Plan update.

Items on the agenda for the committee of the whole meeting (no action to be taken) include:

Sale of Village owned properties.

The use of golf carts on Village streets.

The full agenda is available here.