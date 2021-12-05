Agenda: Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) special school board meeting Dec. 6, 2021

Dec 5th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Joint School District #1 Silver Lake-Salem (Riverview School) board is scheduled to host a special school board meeting, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

On the agenda is:

  • NEOLA Policies Reviewed and Discussed for Possible Approval.

The full agenda is available here.

