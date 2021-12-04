A word from our sponsors: Dec. 4, 2021 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Overdose Deaths in US Increased in 2021; Kenosha County Outpaces National Average The United States has seen a number of challenges with the advent of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Learning a new enemy–the novel coronavirus–and how to fight it, dealing with nearly 49 million cases and over three-quarters of a million deaths is only one facet of this compound enemy. We have dealt with record-breaking unemployment, income […] Loren Lamoreaux

3 UW-Parkside Students Receive $7,000 Scholarships SOMERS, Wis. – The University of Wisconsin System’s Vax Up! “70 for 70” campaign was scheduled to run through October 31, but came to an early end on October 28 with what was originally billed as a “final push” reception at UW-Parkside. Instead, President Thompson was able to announce the campaign’s success at “Brats & […] Racine County Eye

UW-Parkside receives $1.8 Million Federal Grant UW-Parkside has received a five-year, $1.8 million grant through the federal Title III Program. The grant will be used to provide success coaches for students who are either first-time first year, or first-time transfer students to the university. Success coaches help students navigate services such as Admissions, Financial Aid, Advising, Tutoring, and various other services […] Racine County Eye

2022 Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Award Nominations being Accepted The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch, and Tempo Kenosha are accepting nominations for next year’s Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards. These awards recognize the women who are making a difference in Kenosha County. Awards recognize women who: Believe in equality and exemplify this philosophyGive of themselves that others might learn, grow, […] Racine County Eye