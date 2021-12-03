Wilmot and Central high school baseball players competing in winter hitting league

/photo courtesy of Westosha Sports Complex

Some baseball players from Central and Wilmot high schools are competing in a local hitting league this fall.

“The hitting league is a way for high school aged players to get work in the offseason in a fun and competitive way,” said Karl Richter, Wilmot baseball coach.

The league is taking place at Westosha Sports Complex (a westofthei.com sponsor) in Silver Lake.

Teams of four players play seven innings, earning points depending on where the ball hits in the cage. Each player, every inning, starts by laying down two bunts followed by six swings each accumulating points each inning.

To make things more fun and interesting, the coaches also added a money round. Each team is given a single “money round” per game. One player’s points will be doubled for that single round.

The league has players of the rival local high schools competing.

“We had invited other area schools, but they were not able to follow through and put together teams,” Richter said. “For this season, Wilmot High School has two teams and Westosha Central has two teams. We let the kids have some fun and pick their own appropriate team names.”

The seven-week league ends on Dec. 20. Each team will play each other twice, with the last week serving as the playoffs.

Richter said he and assistant coach Pat Straub were familiar with hitting leagues from their high school playing days.

“Back in the day, when my assistant coach and I were in high school, hitting leagues were a thing at hitting facilities,” Richter said. “Coach Straub played in a league and I remember seeing people participate in a hitting league at Grand Slam USA in Spring Grove, Illinois.

“We felt it was time to bring them back,” Richter said.

Westosha Sports Complex has been a good venue for the league, Richter said.

“Westosha Sports Complex has been very accommodating and has been flexible working with us to set this league up,” Richter said. “The owners are great, the facility is very clean, well kept, and a great place for players to train for their upcoming baseball or softball seasons.”

