Growing with Bristol will host its second annual Light Up the Town event Saturday, Dec. 4.

New this year will be a Lights Parade, starting at 4:30 p.m. The parade begins in the area of Bristol United Methodist Church and will make its way south down 99th Avenue and 198th Avenue ending at Hansen Park

The tree lighting will take place at Hansen Park following the parade.

Donations of hats, gloves, socks or a canned food items are being accepted for The Sharing Center.