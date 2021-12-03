2021 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping coverage (PHOTOS)

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association annual Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping go underway Friday evening at St. John the Evangelist Church community center.

The event continues Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Trees on Parade and Holiday shopping includes vendor booths, food for purchase and the chance to vote in tree decorating, gingerbread house and ugly sweater contests. Santa also will be hearing Christmas wishes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday.

Here are some more photos from Friday: