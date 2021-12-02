Santa to visit Twin Lakes on fire truck Dec. 4

Santa will be driving around Twin Lakes on a Twin Lakes Fire Department truck to spread holiday cheer on Dec. 4 starting around 9 a.m.

The estimated route schedule is as follows (subject to slight delays or changes):

9:00 a.m. Country Club Trails and Arrowhead Subdivisions

10:00 a.m. Kennedy/Roosevelt/Fairway (behind Berkots) and Bayview/Indian Point Area

10:45 a.m. Spiegelhoff/Lucile Area

11:00 a.m. Tan Oaks/Lakewood Apartments

11:15 a.m. Majestic Estates

11:30 a.m. Blueberry Hill Area and Whispering Oaks/Van Woods/Twin Lakes Park Area

Check the fire department’s Facebook page for any updates.