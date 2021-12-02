Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 2, 2021: 22,397 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 22,397 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 106 more than Wednesday. There have been 386 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 101,503 negative test results as of Thursday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 13,2861/100,000 people and a 1.7 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday, .1 percent less than Wednesday

In Kenosha County, 53.28 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.99 percent are fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 641 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 405 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,728 cases (11 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 398 cases

Twin Lakes — 690 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 363 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 155 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 164 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 884,784 positive tests and 3,695,627 negative tests with 9,093 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 78,363 positives as of Thursday.