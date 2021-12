From a previous year’s event. /westofthei.com file photo

The Annual Bristol Fire and Rescue Pancake Breakfast will take place Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 to 11 a.m., at the fire station, 19801 83rd St., Bristol.

Admission is two non-perishable food items per person or one unwrapped toy per person.

The event will include: pancakes, Santa, Christmas music, fire trucks and station tours.