Wilmot UHS board appoints interim district administrator

A person familiar to the Wilmot Union High School community has been appointed interim district administrator by the School Board.

Vance Dalzin will serve as interim district administrator through June 2022.

Dalzin was an assistant principal and then principal at Wilmot for eight years in the 1990s. He was retired, but most recently served as district administrator of the Oakfield School District,

Here is a news release distributed by the school Wednesday afternoon:

Wilmot Union High School is pleased to announce that Dr. Vance Dalzin has been named the new Interim District Administrator. Dr. Dalzin retired from a 34-year career in education in June 2021. The last position he held was District Administrator for Oakfield School District from 2016-2021. Dr. Dalzin began the administrative part of his career here at Wilmot as Assistant Principal in 1991. He was promoted to Principal and served from 1994-1999. We are so pleased that he will come out of retirement and return to Wilmot to join us on a part time basis as Interim District Administrator. Vance has served as a respected leader at Whitewater High School, Williams Bay School District, and Fox Point J2 School District before his 5-year tenure at Oakfield School District. Dr. Dalzin came highly recommended to the board by many sources, including the Wisconsin Association of School District Administrators (WASDA). Dr. Dalzin will stay with us until the end of June. District Leader Torres will stay on in her position and will now have the ability to focus on the ambitious strategic planning Wilmot embarked on during the summer. Mrs. Torres took on the role of district leader which encompassed job duties of two positions last December. The board realizes that our ambitions require more support and that is what Dr. Dalzin will offer. He has the experience to keep our school compliant with Department of Public Instruction reporting requirements and act as liaison to the board. Please join the Board of Education and the dedicated staff at Wilmot Union High School in welcoming Dr. Vance Dalzin to his new position.