Santa Claus is coming to the American Legion Hall in Silver Lake on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions and guidelines set by state and federal authorities, this year will be a drive through celebration. Children are to remain in the vehicles.

Santa will be at the Legion Hall from 1-2:30 p.m. The event is open to all children 10 and under.

Each child will each receive a bag of candy and a gift.