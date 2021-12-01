Kenosha County COVID-19 update Dec. 1, 2021: 22,291 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 22,291 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 100 more than Tuesday. There have been 386 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, four more than Tuesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 101,326 negative test results as of Wednesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 13,221/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 53.26 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.98 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 639 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 402 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,717 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 398 cases (5 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 687 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 359 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 154 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 163 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 879,614 positive tests and 3,688,835 negative tests with 9,052 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 77,959 positives as of Wednesday.