2021 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Assoc. tree lighting is Dec. 3

The annual Twin Lakes tree lighting will take place at 5:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 3 in Central Park by the caboose.
This event is organized by the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association.
Local Boy Scouts will have delicious Hot Chocolate for sale. Don’t forget to grab a cup as the tree is lit.
After helping light the tree downtown, Santa will travel to the chamber’s Trees on Parade and Christmas Shopping event at St John the Evangelist Church, 701 North Lake Ave., Twin Lakes, where he will hear Christmas wishes until 7:30 p.m.