Paddock Lake Area Lions Club’s Annual “Books & More” Rummage Sale will take place Sat., Dec. 4, from 8 am-3 pm at the Westosha Senior Community Center, at 19200 93rd St., Bristol.

This indoor rummage sale will have many, many books and gently used items* for sale. No clothing, but there will be Christmas items, toys, furniture, tableware, linens, china, jewelry, etc.

The profit from this fund-raiser will help the club to continue serving and helping our community and places beyond.