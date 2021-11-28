Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2021 Holiday Helpers Workplace Drive to benefit food pantries is underway

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2021 Holiday Helpers Workplace Drive is underway.

Please bring your donations to the participating businesses or the chamber office by Dec. 2.

Here is a list of participating businesses and items being collected for the Twin Lakes Food Pantry and The Sharing Center in Trevor.

Diapers/Baby Wipes/Bibs/Burp Clothes/Infant Toys/Blankets Santosha Spa, Salon & Shoppe

Toilet Paper 4pks/Paper Towels/Kleenex Allied Plastics & Schenning Insurance

Laundry Soap/Dish Soap/Cleaning Products Allied Plastics

Socks/Underwear all sizes Chamber

Leggings/Sweatpants toddler to adult Chamber

Toothpaste/Tooth Brushes/Floss/Shampoo/Conditioners Complete Water Solutions

Body soaps/Bar Soaps/Deodorant Complete Water Solutions

Pajamas-Toddler to adult Rau Salon

Gas Gift Cards Chamber

Feminine Products Chamber

Toys/Books 3-12 years Schenning Insurance

Gift Cards for Teens-Movie theaters-food Subway, Culvers, Starbucks Etc. Chamber

Hats/Scarves/Gloves (request for warm & waterproof gloves) Bed size blankets Associated Bank

Can Vegetables Corn, Green Beans, Peas Etc. Clyde Brothers Construction & Home Improvements and State Farm Insurance

All food on list from here to baked beans: Can Sweet Potatoes Potatoes-instant, Pie fillings & non refrigerated pie crust mix or prepared crusts, Can Pumpkin, Chicken or Turkey Broth or Gravy, Package Stuffing, Durkee Onions, Mushroom Soup, Cranberries, Grocery Store Gift Certificates for Turkey & other perishables, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Can Tuna, Chicken, Salmon, Pancake Mix (water only) & Syrup, Soups & Stews Baked Beans, Whole Grain Cereals Athletico Physical Therapy

New or Gently used Winter Coats especially children’s Rau Salon.

Flour, Sugar, Spices Chamber

Every business is welcome to participate in the Workplace Drive. Contact the Chamber (262) 877-2220) and let then know what you would like to collect. More than one business may collect the same items, especially food items.