Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2021 Holiday Helpers Workplace Drive to benefit food pantries is underway

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2021 Holiday Helpers Workplace Drive is underway.
Please bring your donations to the participating businesses or the chamber office by Dec. 2.
Here is a list of participating businesses and items being collected for the Twin Lakes Food Pantry and The Sharing Center in Trevor.
- Diapers/Baby Wipes/Bibs/Burp Clothes/Infant Toys/Blankets Santosha Spa, Salon & Shoppe
- Toilet Paper 4pks/Paper Towels/Kleenex Allied Plastics & Schenning Insurance
- Laundry Soap/Dish Soap/Cleaning Products Allied Plastics
- Socks/Underwear all sizes Chamber
- Leggings/Sweatpants toddler to adult Chamber
- Toothpaste/Tooth Brushes/Floss/Shampoo/Conditioners Complete Water Solutions
- Body soaps/Bar Soaps/Deodorant Complete Water Solutions
- Pajamas-Toddler to adult Rau Salon
- Gas Gift Cards Chamber
- Feminine Products Chamber
- Toys/Books 3-12 years Schenning Insurance
- Gift Cards for Teens-Movie theaters-food Subway, Culvers, Starbucks Etc. Chamber
- Hats/Scarves/Gloves (request for warm & waterproof gloves) Bed size blankets Associated Bank
- Can Vegetables Corn, Green Beans, Peas Etc. Clyde Brothers Construction & Home Improvements and State Farm Insurance
- All food on list from here to baked beans: Can Sweet Potatoes Potatoes-instant, Pie fillings & non refrigerated pie crust mix or prepared crusts, Can Pumpkin, Chicken or Turkey Broth or Gravy, Package Stuffing, Durkee Onions, Mushroom Soup, Cranberries, Grocery Store Gift Certificates for Turkey & other perishables, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Can Tuna, Chicken, Salmon, Pancake Mix (water only) & Syrup, Soups & Stews Baked Beans, Whole Grain Cereals Athletico Physical Therapy
- New or Gently used Winter Coats especially children’s Rau Salon.
- Flour, Sugar, Spices Chamber
Every business is welcome to participate in the Workplace Drive. Contact the Chamber (262) 877-2220) and let then know what you would like to collect. More than one business may collect the same items, especially food items.