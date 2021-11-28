Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2021 Holiday Helpers Workplace Drive to benefit food pantries is underway

Nov 28th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2021 Holiday Helpers Workplace Drive is underway.

Please bring your donations to the participating businesses or the chamber office by Dec. 2.

Here is a list of participating businesses and items being collected for the Twin Lakes Food Pantry and The Sharing Center in Trevor.

  • Diapers/Baby Wipes/Bibs/Burp Clothes/Infant Toys/Blankets Santosha Spa, Salon & Shoppe
  • Toilet Paper 4pks/Paper Towels/Kleenex Allied Plastics & Schenning Insurance
  • Laundry Soap/Dish Soap/Cleaning Products Allied Plastics
  • Socks/Underwear all sizes Chamber
  • Leggings/Sweatpants toddler to adult Chamber
  • Toothpaste/Tooth Brushes/Floss/Shampoo/Conditioners Complete Water Solutions
  • Body soaps/Bar Soaps/Deodorant Complete Water Solutions
  • Pajamas-Toddler to adult Rau Salon
  • Gas Gift Cards Chamber
  • Feminine Products Chamber
  • Toys/Books 3-12 years Schenning Insurance
  • Gift Cards for Teens-Movie theaters-food Subway, Culvers, Starbucks Etc. Chamber
  • Hats/Scarves/Gloves (request for warm & waterproof gloves) Bed size blankets Associated Bank
  • Can Vegetables Corn, Green Beans, Peas Etc. Clyde Brothers Construction & Home Improvements and State Farm Insurance
  • All food on list from here to baked beans: Can Sweet Potatoes Potatoes-instant, Pie fillings & non refrigerated pie crust mix or prepared crusts, Can Pumpkin, Chicken or Turkey Broth or Gravy, Package Stuffing, Durkee Onions, Mushroom Soup, Cranberries, Grocery Store Gift Certificates for Turkey & other perishables, Peanut Butter & Jelly, Can Tuna, Chicken, Salmon, Pancake Mix (water only) & Syrup, Soups & Stews Baked Beans, Whole Grain Cereals Athletico Physical Therapy
  • New or Gently used Winter Coats especially children’s Rau Salon.
  • Flour, Sugar, Spices Chamber

Every business is welcome to participate in the Workplace Drive. Contact the Chamber (262) 877-2220) and let then know what you would like to collect. More than one business may collect the same items, especially food items.

