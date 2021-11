Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At 4:18 p.m., a Western Kenosha County fire department is responding as mutual aid for a change of quarters for Somers Fire and Rescue.

Parus Fire and Rescue is requested to respond with a chief and an engine to staff Somers Station 1.

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue also is responding.

Somers is currently on the scene of a crash on Green Bay Road, which involves Flight for Life transport.