Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 26, 2021: 21,856 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 21,856 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 64 more than Wednesday. There have been 381 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, three more than Wednesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 100,678 negative test results as of Friday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,959/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 53.08 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.87 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, the last day for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 631 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 394 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,687 cases (13 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 389 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 674 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 352 cases

Paris — 149 cases

Brighton — 157 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 864,190 positive tests and 3,670,209 negative tests with 8,964 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 76,704 positives as of Wednesday, the last date for which data is available..