Units responding for crash in Brighton

At about 6:05 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 75 and Highway JB in Brighton.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved and injuries being reported.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m. — Salem command requests response from Bristol Fire and Rescue with an ambulance.

UPDATE 6:12 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports one vehicle off the road. Salem Lakes command requests response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter with two helicopters.

UPDATE 6:17 p.m. — Dispatch reports Flight for Life has one helicopter available at this time.

UPDATE 6:38 p.m. — Dispatch reports that second helicopter also underway.

UPDATE 6:43 p.m. — First helicopter on the ground at landing zone.

UPDATE 7:13 p.m. — Second helicopter on the ground at landing zone.