Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 24, 2021: 21,792 positives

Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 21,792 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 92 more than Tuesday. There have been 378 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, one more than Tuesday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 100,381 negative test results as of Wednesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,920/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 53.08 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.87 percent are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 630 cases

Paddock Lake — 390 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,674 cases (12 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 387 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Twin Lakes — 673 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 352 cases (3 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 149 cases

Brighton — 157 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 859,711 positive tests and 3,660,523 negative tests with 8,944 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 76,704 positives as of Wednesday.