A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2021 Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping is Dec. 3 & 4

The following is a paid announcement from Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association Annual Trees on Parade and Holiday Shopping is back in full force in 2021. Back at St. John the Evangelist Community Center, there will be Craft & Retail Vendors so you can shop local for unique Christmas gifts (no shipping or empty shelves), Decorated Tree Contest, Gingerbread House Contest, Ugly Sweater Contest, music by DJ Keith on Sat., food and fun.

Trees on Parade will be open Friday Dec. 3rd ~ 4:00-8:00pm and Saturday Dec. 4th ~ 10:00am-4:00pm. A Fire Tablet donated by Complete Water Solutions, Twin Lakes is the Door Prize this year. Every paid admission receives one chance to win the Door Prize.

The Village Tree Lighting will be Sat. Dec. 3rd at 5:30pm. We will have “Carols in the Park” with local schools before the tree lighting. Hot Chocolate will be available from the Boy Scouts. Santa and a Village of Twin Lakes Representative will light the tree, then Santa will go to St. John’s by Fire Truck to talk to kids until 7:30pm. Santa will be back on Sat. 11:00am until 3:00pm. Come vote for your favorite trees, gingerbread houses and ugly sweaters. There will be a coloring contest for 10 yrs. and under the week of Nov. 22nd. Contest sheets will be available at schools and some local businesses. Make sure the contests are returned to your participating school or the Chamber by Wed. Dec. 1st. Ribbons and small cash prizes will be awarded to the winners.

The second annual Scavenger Hunt will take place the following Sat., Dec. 11th 10:00am noon. Contact the Chamber for details and registration forms. Registrations also available at Associated Bank. 150 Scavenger Hunters had a great time in 2020. Please be safe and stay home if you are sick, social distance when possible, wear a mask if it makes you more comfortable. Attendance is at your own risk.

Contact the Chamber for more info at: 262-877-2220 or email info@twinlakeschamber.com