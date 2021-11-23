Units responding for brush fire in Twin Lakes

Nov 23rd, 2021
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:53 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 200 block of West Spring Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a brush fire.

Share4
Tweet
4 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives