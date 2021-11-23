Units responding for brush fire in Twin Lakes

At about 2:53 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 200 block of West Spring Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a brush fire.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 2:53 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to a report of a fire in the 200 block of West Spring Drive in Twin Lakes.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a brush fire.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2021 West of the I | Powered by WordPress