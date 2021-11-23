Units responding for alarm in Paris

At about 4:03 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to an alarm in the 16000 block of 38th Street in Paris.
UPDATE 4:12 p.m. — Fire unit on the scene confirms this is a false alarm.
