Silver Lake-Salem Jt. #1 School District (Riverview School) seeking candidates to fill board vacancy after Christensen resignation

The resignation of member Bert Christensen was accepted by the Silver Lake-Salem Jt. #1 School District (Riverview School) Board Monday night.

Christensen said at the meeting that now was “the appropriate time for him” to end his tenure on the board, said Jon Schleusner, district administrator. Christensen had served on the board for 7.5 years.

The district is seeking people interested in being appointed to fill the remainder of Christensen’s term, which will end in April 2023.

From a news release from the district distributed Tuesday:

Citizens who live in the Silver Lake-Salem Jt. #1 School District and may be interested in filling the board seat are asked to submit a letter of interest to the name and address below by no later than Wednesday, December 8, 2021. In the letter of interest, candidates are asked to share why they are interested in serving on the Board. Candidates who file a letter of interest will be contacted by the district. The board will interview candidates and make a selection following those interviews. Letters of interest should be written to: Jon Schleusner, District Administrator, Silver Lake-Salem Jt. #1 School District, 300 E Prosser Street, Silver Lake, WI 53170 or email: jschleusner@silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us. Please include the following information in your letter of interest: · Your current address · How long you have lived in the district · Telephone contact information · Do you have children currently attending Riverview or have attended in the past. If you would like more information regarding the duties of a board member, contact Jon Schleusner by email at jschleusner@silverlakejt1.k12.wi.us or by phone at 262-889-4384.