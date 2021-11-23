Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 23, 2021: 21,700 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 21,700 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 133 more than Monday. There have been 377 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, one more than Monday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 99,723 negative test results as of Tuesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,864/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 53.02 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.83 percent are fully vaccinated as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 630 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paddock Lake — 386 cases (3 more than Monday)

Salem Lakes — 1,662 cases (13 more than Monday)

Randall — 385 cases (6 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 672 cases (5 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 349 cases (4 more than Monday)

Paris — 149 cases

Brighton — 157 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 856,056 positive tests and 3,654,209 negative tests with 8,900 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 76,518 positives as of Tuesday.