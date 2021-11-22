Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 22, 2021: 21,567 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 21,567 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 293 more than Friday. There have been 376 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, two more than Friday. Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting 99,623 negative test results as of Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,782/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 52.99 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.80 percent are fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 629 cases (3 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 383 cases (2 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 1,649 cases (23 more than Friday)

Randall — 379 cases (2 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 667 cases (11 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 345 cases (5 more than Friday)

Paris — 149 cases

Brighton — 157 cases (1 more than Friday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 851,725 positive tests and 3,650,879 negative tests with 8,860 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 76,255 positives as of Monday.