A word from our sponsors: H&R Block offers Business Services

Note: This is a paid announcement from H&R Block — DH

Everyone knows H&R Block Tax Professionals are tax experts. Did you also know that H&R Block offers Business Services to Small Businesses as well? From Bookkeeping to Payroll and everything business services related in between, to keep your business running smoothly behind the scenes.

Now is the best time to come in for a FREE BUSINESS SERVICES evaluation and consultation to see what WE can do for YOU. Are those end of the year records stressing you out? We can help get them organized and ready so you can focus on your business running smoothly. OUR business is serving YOUR business!

With three offices conveniently located in Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Genoa City, all owned and operated by Dawn Grode, and assisted by trained experts year-round, you will get the best service available for all your business services needs. Give us a call to get started!

Paddock Lake, WI — 262.843.3557

Twin Lakes, WI — 262.877.2505

Genoa City, WI — 262.279.0509

