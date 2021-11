The next couple of nights in Western Kenosha County will be colder than we’re used to right now.

Sunday’s low is forecast to dip to 18, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Compounding that chill will be winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 35.

The wind should calm by Monday night, but the temp is expected to dip even lower, bottoming out at 14.