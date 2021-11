The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular Town Board meeting Monday at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Update from fire chief on the installation of the generator for the firehouse.

Approve applying for a TRIS grant for funding to repave roads.

Request for a yellow, curve “arrow” sign for 80th St. eastbound traffic.

Garbage/recycling contract – review and consider action on proposals.

The full agenda is available here.