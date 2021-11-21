Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting Nov. 21, 2021

Nov 21st, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Resolution awarding the sale of $2,245,000 general obligation corporate purpose bonds, series 2021A.
  • Discuss and take possible action on polling locations for 2022.
  • Discussion and possible action to award the contract for Bristol’s East and North Lake George Force Main Replacement in the amount of $1,340,970.00 to MJ Construction Inc. pursuant to their bid opened November 17, 2021.

The full agenda is available here.,

Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives