Units responding for grass fire in Salem

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:14 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and other fire departments and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a grass fire in the 26400 block of 98th Street in Salem.

Salem Lakes has activated a box alarm with the following departments responding with various types of equipment including engines, grass rigs, ambulances and tenders (water tankers): Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Kansasville Fire and Rescue, Newport Fire Protection District, Antioch Fire Department, Lake Geneva Fire Department.

UPDATE 12:18 p.m. — Units on scene reports fire is spreading west and north.