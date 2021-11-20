Salem Lakes passes 2020 tax levy with 5 percent increase

The Salem Lakes Village Board has passed a total 2022 tax levy of $5,801,571.

That figure is an increase of $272,766 or 4.93 percent over 2021.

The levy was passed unanimously at a special meeting on Nov. 15.

The $5,8701,571 levy for 2022 includes the Community Library levy. The village does not control the library levy, which increased $18,421 or 3.81 percent. The village set portion of the levy for 2022 is $5,299,672, which increased $254,345 or 5.04 percent over 2021.

With an increase in total assessed value for the village, the mil rate for village property taxpayers (minus the library tax) will decrease 6.92 percent to $3.18/$1,000 of assessed value. What that means for individual village property owners village tax bill will depend on how much their valuation changed — if any — over the last year.