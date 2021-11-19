Units responding for investigation in Salem

At about 10:25 a.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for an investigation of a smell of natural gas in a home in the 8500 block of 221st Avenue in Salem.
