Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 19, 2021: 21,230 positives

/Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 21,274 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 44 more than Thursday. There have been 374 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, one more than Thursday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 98,668 negative test results, the same number as Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,604/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 52.89 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.55 percent are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 19, the last date for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 626 cases

Paddock Lake — 381 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,626 cases (6 more than Thursday)

Randall — 377 cases (2 more than Thursday)

Twin Lakes — 656 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Wheatland — 340 cases

Paris — 149 cases

Brighton — 156 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 844,612 positive tests and 3,636,301 negative tests with 8,848 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 75,726 positives as of Friday.