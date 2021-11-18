Nominations sought for 2022 Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards to recognize women who are making a difference in Kenosha County.
In addition to the coveted Susan B. Anthony Lifetime Achievement Award, which recognizes a woman who has dedicated her life to women’s equality, additional award categories are: Business/Government/Nonprofit; Woman to Watch (Under 40); and Arts/Education.
The deadline for submitting nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021.
The awards seek to recognize a woman who:
- Believes in equity and exemplifies this philosophy.
- Gives of herself that others might learn, grown, advance and succeed.
- Provides inspiration through leadership.
- Serves the Kenosha County community.
The lifetime achievement award is named for Susan B. Anthony, a staunch supporter of equal rights for women. She was a well-known labor leader, publisher and suffragist who worked diligently for women’s equality.
Winners will be honored at a banquet at Madrigrano Marina Shores, 302 58th St., starting at 5 p.m., Friday, March 11.