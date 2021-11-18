Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 18, 2021: 21,230 positives

Note: Updates to Kenosha County vaccination status is on hold due to errors in data reporting identified by Wisconsin DHS on Nov. 5. /Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health



Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 21,230 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 75 more than Wednesday. There have been 373 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, three more than Wednesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 98,668 negative test results, the same number as Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,580/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

In Kenosha County, 52.27 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.13 percent are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 5, the last date for which data is available. Note: Updates to Kenosha County vaccination status are on hold due to errors in data reporting identified by Wisconsin DHS on Nov. 5.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 626 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 381 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,620 cases (6 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 375 cases (3 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 655 cases

Wheatland — 340 cases

Paris — 149 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 156 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 841,040 positive tests and 3,630,821 negative tests with 8,833 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 75,428 positives as of Thursday.