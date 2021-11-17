Twin Lakes approves 2022 streets program

Photo by gianluigi galbiati via stock.xchng

The Twin Lakes Village Board on Monday approved a streets program for 2022.

The roads in the program will have receive pulversizing and/or milling and reconstruction, along with minor drainage improvements within the right of way where needed, according to a memo from village engineer Greg Droessler to village administrator Laura Roesslein.

The project will include:

Indian Point Road from Bayview to Highway O.

Indian Point Road from East End to Rosebud.

Barry Road from Wilmot Avenue to Highway EM.

Hunt Avenue from Burden Avenue to Highway EM.

Toms Avenue from Burden Avenue to Highway O.

Thomas Court from Pawley to Thomas’ terminus.

Pawley Avenue from Lance Drive to Richter Court.

The above work is estimated to cost $525,000. The project will be paid for by village funds, with no grant or local funding at this point, the memo says.

Also slated for next year are driveway and pavement at the wastewater treatment plant and driveways at lift stations 4, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10. That work is estimated to cost $200,000.

The project was approved with Trustee Bill Kaskin voting no and Trustees Jeremy Knoll and Sharon Bower absent.

Droessler said at Monday’s meeting that he would also favor the village developing some other projects with an eye toward capturing grant money that may be become available from COVID-19 relief efforts or the infrastructure legislation recently passed by Congress.

“There’s additional grant money likely to be out there this year,” Droessler said. “You’re not eligible if you don’t have a plan.”

Trustees also were interested in Droessler’s suggestion to work on a longer range plan for road projects.