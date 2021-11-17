The Shoreland Federation Adult Choir to perform at Zion Evangelical Church Nov. 21

The Shoreland Federation Adult Choir will be performing a free concert on Nov. 21 at 3 p.m. at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7031 200th Ave, Bristol.
The concert is titled “Tribute To The Trinity,” and features Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus.
