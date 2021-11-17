Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 17, 2021: 21,155 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

﻿

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 21,155 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 81 more than Tuesday. There have been 370 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, three more than Tuesday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 98,668 negative test results, the same number as Monday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,535/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Wednesday.

In Kenosha County, 52.27 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.13 percent are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 5, the last date for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday:

Bristol — 623 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Paddock Lake — 379 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,614 cases (6 more than Tuesday)

Randall — 372 cases

Twin Lakes — 655 cases (2 more than Tuesday)

Wheatland — 339 cases (4 more than Tuesday)

Paris — 147 cases (1 more than Tuesday)

Brighton — 156 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 837,418 positive tests and 3,624,832 negative tests with 8,812 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 74,964 positives as of Tuesday, the last day for which data was available.