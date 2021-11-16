Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 16, 2021: 21,074 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 21,074 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Tuesday. That’s 107 more than Monday. There have been 367 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County, one more than Monday. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 98,668 negative test results, the same number as Tuesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,485/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

In Kenosha County, 52.27 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.13 percent are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 5, the last date for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 619 cases

Paddock Lake — 379 cases

Salem Lakes — 1,608 cases (10 more than Monday)

Randall — 372 cases (4 more than Monday)

Twin Lakes — 653 cases (6 more than Monday)

Wheatland — 335 cases (1 more than Monday)

Paris — 146 cases

Brighton — 156 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 833,881 positive tests and 3,619,323 negative tests with 8,779 deaths statewide as of Tuesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 74,964 positives as of Tuesday.