Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Nov 17, 2021

Nov 16th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Public Hearing for the 2022 General Fund Budget, 2022 Capital Improvement Fund, 2022 Sanitary Sewer and 2022 Water Utility Budgets.
  • Motions to approve the 2022 General Fund Budget, General Fund tax levy, Capital Improvement Fund Budget, Sewer Operations Budget and Water Operations budget.
  • Approve Developers Agreement between the Village of Paddock Lake and Kwik Trip for retail fuel/convenience store on lot 3 of the Certified Survey Map 2980.
  • Approve a Conditional Use Permit for Kwik Trip, Inc for tax parcel 40-4-12-101-1153 to install and operate a new LED Video Display sign to be installed within the Planning Commission Approved pylon sign.
  • Approve a conditional use permit for Kwik Trip for tax parcel 40-4-120-101-1153, to vary from the code required side street set back.

The full agenda is available here.

