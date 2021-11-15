Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 15, 2021: 20,967 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,967 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Monday. That’s 117 more than Friday. There have been 366 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 98,668 negative test results

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,419/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Monday.

In Kenosha County, 52.27 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.13 percent are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 5, the last date for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Monday:

Bristol — 619 cases (3 more than Friday)

Paddock Lake — 379 cases (5 more than Friday)

Salem Lakes — 1,598 cases (9 more than Friday)

Randall — 369 cases (5 more than Friday)

Twin Lakes — 647 cases (11 more than Friday)

Wheatland — 334 cases (2 more than Friday)

Paris — 146 cases

Brighton — 156 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 829,883 positive tests and 3,615,744 negative tests with 8,747 deaths statewide as of Monday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 74,851 positives as of Monday.