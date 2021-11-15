Central HS to present “The Little Mermaid” Nov 19, 20 & 21

Central High School drama students will present “The Little Mermaid” Nov. 19, 20 and 21 at the school.

Beautiful mermaid Ariel should be a happy girl, she lives in an enchanted undersea country, her father is a King, and she has the most beautiful singing voice. But she is a passionate, headstrong teenager, and wants what she cannot have, to live on land. When she falls in love with a human prince Ariel is more determined than ever to get onto the surface. But her only option is to defy her furious father and bargain with Ursula the Sea Witch, giving her voice as the price of entry onto dry land. With the help of Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull, and officious court composer

Sebastian the crab, Ariel must wordlessly gain Prince Eric’s love within three days or lose her soul to Ursula!

Music is by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and book by Doug Wright.

Show Dates and times are Nov. 19 and 20 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are:

General Admission: $10

Students: $5

Children 5 and under: FREE