Central honors veterans

Nov 14th, 2021
by Earlene Frederick.
choir
Concert Choir and CSI (Central Spirit Incorporated)
bryan steil
Congressman Bryan Steil
Larry Bychowski
Retired Corporal Larry Bychowski
taps
Ellie LeHare and Grace Verzal played Taps
Share1
Tweet
1 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives