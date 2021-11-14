Central honors veterans

The Kenosha Women’s Network, AAUW-Kenosha (WI) Branch, and Tempo Kenosha are accepting nominations for next year’s Susan B. Anthony – Women of Influence Awards. These awards recognize the women who are making a difference in Kenosha County. Awards recognize women who: Believe in equality and exemplify this philosophyGive of themselves that others might learn, grow, […]
The Opioid Task Force received a report from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG) stating that fentanyl has been detected in all types of counterfeit pills, marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is approved for treating patients with chronic severe pain from illnesses such as advanced cancer, or severe […]
Hospice Alliance is hosting a special presentation and book signing on the topic of having healthy, productive conversations about death and dying. Children’s book author Sherrie Barch will be presenting her new book entitled, “Heaven’s Bell,” with a book signing afterward. Barch, who hails from northern Illinois, has a passion for storytelling, even when the […]
People are used to seeing dogs out and about. In the county, free-range chickens aren't even obscure, but wild turkeys in the city will make anyone turn their head. One turkey, in particular, is gaining popularity. "Carl" is the newest attraction in the Forest Park neighborhood. Happenings Magazine reports in an exposé on Carl, "He […]
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside announced a $3 million gift from the Callahan family of Kenosha to fund a new scholarship program for UW-Parkside students. The new program, the Callahan Scholars, will benefit students with financial needs with an emphasis on supporting Kenosha County students and students of color. In addition to funding scholarships, the gift […]