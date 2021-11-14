Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Nov. 15, 2021

Nov 14th, 2021
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion and possible action regarding 2022 road project.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve pay application #6 from Scherrer Construction for $397,629.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve pay request #4 from JJ Henderson for $656,045.
  • Consideration of a motion to approve a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of up to $10,956,643 Taxable Sewerage System Revenue Bonds.
  • Proposed 2022 budget review.
  • A closed session regarding police, public works and swere collective bargaining agreements.

The full agenda is available here.

