Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Nov. 15, 2021

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discussion and possible action regarding 2022 road project.
- Consideration of a motion to approve pay application #6 from Scherrer Construction for $397,629.
- Consideration of a motion to approve pay request #4 from JJ Henderson for $656,045.
- Consideration of a motion to approve a resolution authorizing the issuance and sale of up to $10,956,643 Taxable Sewerage System Revenue Bonds.
- Proposed 2022 budget review.
- A closed session regarding police, public works and swere collective bargaining agreements.
The full agenda is available here.