Snow accumulation forecast revised down

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast now calls for less accumulation of snow and a greater role for mixed precipitation in the remainder of the weekend’s weather.

There’s now a chance of rain, snow and freezing rain Saturday night, especially in the early morning hours of Sunday. Rain/snow could start up again later in the morning and continue into the afternoon. Total snow accumulation should be less than one inch.

Sunday’s high temperature should reach 35.

There’s also a slight chance of more rain/snow Monday, with a high of 39.

Tuesday should start a brief warm-up with a high temperature just below 60. It will be short-lived as the high temperature Thursday should already be back just under 50.