Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 3:17 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of an alarm in the 12600 block of 234th Avenue in Cross Lake

Per dispatch: Caller at the scene reports no obvious signs of fire, but occupants are evacuating.

UPDATE 3:34 p.m. — Fire command requests response from We Energies due to high carbon monoxide levels with the house.