Twin Lakes Police investigating death of missing man as homicide

The Twin Lakes Police Department is investigating as a homicide the death of a local man who was reported missing before his body was found last week.

From a TLPD news release distributed Friday:

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, Twin Lakes Police were notified of possible human remains discovered in the 1700 block of Wilmot Avenue. A citizen reported to police that he discovered what he believed was a human body buried in a wooded area. The citizen had been working on a bicycle track that ran through the woods when he made the discovery. After officers confirmed the existence of what appeared to be human remains, officers secured a perimeter around the area. The Wisconsin State Crime Lab responded to assist with processing the scene and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner later removed the body of an adult male from the wooded area.

On Tuesday, November 9th, 2021 an autopsy was performed by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office. Through dental record analysis, the body was identified as 60 year-old Kenneth Thoma (Twin Lakes).

On October 19th, 2021 family members of Mr. Thoma had contacted Twin Lakes Police to report Mr. Thoma missing. Family members told police that they had last seen Mr. Thoma during the evening hours of Thursday, October 14, 2021.

Since being reported missing on October 19th, Twin Lakes Police have been investigating the disappearance of Kenneth Thoma. Evidence discovered at the scene indicates foul play was involved in this case.

The Twin Lakes Police Department continues to investigate this case as a homicide. Officials believe this was an isolated incident and the general public is not in danger at this time. Due to the ongoing active investigation, no other information is being released at this time. Anyone with any information on this case is urged to contact the Twin Lakes Police Department at (262) 877–9056. If persons with information wish to remain anonymous they may contact Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at (262) 656-7333.