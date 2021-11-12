Snow for the weekend

Art by Agata Urbaniak via stock.xchng

Some real snow is in the forecast for this weekend.

Not a blizzard mind you but over 2 inches of accumulation total is possible for Friday through Sunday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast..

The snow should start Friday afternoon around noon or maybe a little earlier. We could see up to .5 inch of snow accumulation.

Saturday should be snow free, but snow should be back Saturday night with another inch possible and another inch added to that possible Sunday.

Temperatures during this period will be in the 30s for both lows and highs. Sunday night and Monday night will get a bit colder with lows in the low 20s.

On Tuesday, the high temperature is forecast at 53. On Wednesday, the high should reach 56.