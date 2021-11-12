Kenosha County COVID-19 update Nov. 12, 2021: 20,850 positives

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccination status /Kenosha County Division of Health

Note: All numbers are cumulative since data started being reported in early 2020, unless otherwise noted. — DH

Kenosha County Public Heath is reporting 20,850 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 146 more than Wednesday. There have been 366 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. Kenosha County Public Health is reporting 98,156 negative test results

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting a positive rate of 12,350/100,000 people and a 1.8 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

In Kenosha County, 52.27 percent of the population has had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination and 49.13 percent are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 5, the last date for which data is available.

Kenosha County Public Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Friday:

Bristol — 616 cases (11 more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 374 cases (4 more than Wednesday)

Salem Lakes — 1,589 cases (16 more than Wednesday)

Randall — 364 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Twin Lakes — 636 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Wheatland — 332 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 146 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 156 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16, 2020.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 823,371 positive tests and 3,503,309 negative tests with 8,722 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there have been 74,516 positives as of Friday.