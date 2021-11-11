Rain Thursday then colder with light snow

Local weather looks to be taking a turn to the colder starting Thursday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

It won’t be so noticeable right away. At 5:30 a.m., the temperature is above 50 degrees. But temperatures should start dipping after 10 a.m. and bottom out around 35 degree Thursday night There’s a 100 percent chance of rain Thursday morning as well, perhaps as much as a quarter of an inch.

Friday is when you will really notice something different about the weather. Friday’s high is expected to reach just 39 and the precipitation in the air should be snow. We may even accumulate about half an inch.

High temperatures through the weekend should be in the high 30s to low 40s, with some more snow showers possible at times.

Highs in the 50s may return by Tuesday.